WOOD RIVER - Russell’s Corner Cafe is about as Wood River made as possible with two lifelong residents - Andy and Katie Russell - at the helm. The cafe is located at 84 E. Ferguson, Wood River.

Russell’s Corner Cafe had a grand opening on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. The Russell Cafe Facebook page says business opens each day at 6 a.m. until 9 a.m. Monday through Friday. On Saturday’s, Russell’s Corner Cafe is open from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and on Sunday from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“We both have lived in Wood River our entire lives,” Katie Russell said. “When we got married, we wanted to stay in the community that we grew up in to raise our own family. Downtown Wood River used to be so full of life and we wanted to do something to help bring life back to Downtown. You hear from other community members that they wish there were more stores and shops on Ferguson Avenue, so we decided if we wanted to see growth in our community and if we wanted Ferguson Avenue to be bustling with people again, we should be part of the solution and open a coffee shop."

One of the unique things about the hometown coffee shop is they offer 20 different flavors of coffee and have a coffee bar where you can add your own flavors of syrups, creamers, or sugars.

“We do not have a 'signature' menu item, but we do have a “Pay It Forward” board,” Katie Russell said. “Customers can purchase coffee, teas, smoothies, or a bakery item from LuciAnna’s Pastries for another person. The customer will write out a note of who they would like to donate the item to. It could be for a teacher, single parent, first responders, someone who is having a rough day, or anything they want to put on there. If the note they leave applies to another customer, they can bring the note to the counter and receive that item at no cost to them!”

For more information, contact the coffee shop at (618) 216-2620, or visit the Facebook page for the latest updates: https://www.facebook.com/russellscornercafe

