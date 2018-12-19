Russell and Linda (Brown) Klueter were married by the late Rev. Jack Amen at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Troy, IL on December 21, 1968.

Russell retired from Global Brass and Copper (Olin) in 2008 after 33 years as an IT Manager. Linda retired in 2010 after 25 years of serving as Administrative Secretary for Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto, IL.

They have three daughters, Jennifer Klueter of O'Fallon, IL; Julie (Brian) Schreiber of Glen Carbon, IL; and Amy (Ben) Schuster of Des Peres, MO; four grandchildren: Zoey Schreiber; Sam, Gwen and Nick Schuster.

Russ and Linda plan to celebrate their golden wedding anniversary with a Caribbean Cruise with their children and grandchildren in June.

