Russ Davis Wholesale of Wadena, Minnesota is recalling individual serving cups of Mixed Veggie Cup with Dip because it may contain undeclared Egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The Mixed Veggie Cup with Dip was distributed in Colorado, Kansas, South Dakota, Wyoming, New Mexico in higher education, health care and corporate campus’ in grab ‘n go coolers.

Product is labeled J&O Mixed Veggie Cup with Dip in a 5.0 oz plastic container with a Sell By date of 9/30/20 through 11/2/20.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The issue was discovered by Quality Control team during a routine label audit, where egg was noted on the dressing ingredient and was not reflected on the finished product label.

Consumers who have purchased Mixed Veggie Cup with Dip should dispose of the product. Consumers many contact Customer Service at 877-433-2173.

