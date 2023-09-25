GRANITE CITY - Sophomore running back Ryan Brokaw has been a stellar bright light for the Granite City High School football team that has played hard all season despite a now 0-5 record after a loss at Collinsville 54-0 on Sept. 22 at Kahok Stadium.

Although the score was lopsided, the Warriors, as is their custom, continued to play hard throughout the game, never surrendering or giving up and giving everything they had throughout the entire 48 minutes. Brokaw was one of the leaders on the team, giving Granite hope throughout as the team looks to turn their season around.

For his efforts and hard work, helping to set examples for his teammates to follow, Brokaw has been named a Stillwater Senior Athlete of the Month for the Warriors.

Brokaw, who plays for head coach Kindle Lyons, knew he and his teammates gave their best effort throughout the game against the Kahoks and felt very good about their showings.



"I feel great," Brokaw said in a postgame interview. "It's just a game of football, like I love, going to keep playing every week, never going to give up. It's just the way we go, the way we play."

Although the record isn't what the Warriors want it to be, the players are typical Granite City - hard working kids who love to compete, who keep striving and keep going, no matter the circumstances. Brokaw agreed that the work ethic is a feather in the Warriors hat.

"Oh yeah, oh yeah," Brokaw said. "We're going to play until the end of the scoreboard, until the game hits double zeros. I'm never going to give up, I've got all confidence in my guys; I think I can go out here, I think we can go out here and win every game on the field. It doesn't matter the score, I mean, we're just going to go out there and play."

Brokaw was very confident in his teammate going into the game as well.

"I've got all confidence in my guys,' Brokaw said emphatically. "I feel like we can win every game going into it. But we all play our hearts out, we gave everything we had on the rest of the field, I'm gonna go home and get a good night's sleep."

The Warriors' next game will be their annual Senior Night game, this year against Carbondale and Brokaw is very much looking forward to the matchup against the Terriers.

"That's a big night," Brokaw said. "That's one I've been looking forward to, circled that on the calendar for this game against Carbondale. It's a big one and I'm looking forward to it."

The Warriors, as well as the rest of the state, have four weeks remaining in the regular season, and it's rest assured that Granite will be giving it all they have to get at least one win on the season.

"Oh, yeah, of course," Brokaw said. "You've always got to have confidence. I think we can get it. I think we can win all four of these last games. I think we can get them all,"

