EDWARDSVILLE - In preparation for the 10th Annual Route 66 10K Race, which will be hitting the streets of Edwardsville on Saturday, June 11, training to reduce injury and get their bodies physically ready for the race is extremely important for the runners. However, it doesn’t mean that they cannot have fun in the process.

Meeting every Wednesday at Runwell since the beginning of March, anywhere from 20 to 80 runners join together in camaraderie to help one another prepare for the upcoming race by running all of or part of the course. After their free training runs, the group typically go out for drinks and dinner to enjoy the company of such a fun, social band of runners.

“Our run takes in the sights of the old Edwardsville residential communities and the Watershed, runs about 3.5 miles on the bike trails and end on Kansas Street in the approach to the Edwardsville Public Library,” Matthew Feldmann, member of the Metro Milers Club and sponsorship chair of the Route 66 10K Race, said. “Our runners love us and many of them return to complete the race year after year.”

After the first Route 66 10K took off nearly 10 years ago, race director Rich Lewis has watched the event grow from a race with around 100 runners to a dynamic exposition with over 600 registrants throughout the last few years.

Stepping aside as director after this 10th annual run, Lewis is passing the torch to his co-director David Dawd to manage the race for years to come.

"These training runs are so much fun, Dawd said. “We’ve got a great group training together and Runwell has helped us for the last few years as a central meeting location before we go out and give people an opportunity to run the entire course prior to the race.”

The 10K, which is a 6.2-mile race, is a great fit between a 5K (3.1-miles) and a half marathon (13.1-miles).

Article continues after sponsor message

“The 10K race is a nice challenge for those training for further distances and is increasingly a rare distance for races,” Feldmann said. “Some newer runners have told me that they use the 6.2-mile race as a stepping stone for running the Hot Chocolate 15K (9.3-miles), a half marathon and eventually training for a full marathon (26.2 miles). We are pleased to be one of the few 10Ks in the St. Louis area and the only one that I know of in the Metro East.”

Leading up to the big day, members of the Metro Milers Club, along with the Route 66 10K race directors and chairs commit special themes to their runs. The training group also receives some special gifts and giveaways from their race sponsors. These tune up races will proceed until the Wednesday, June 8, the final cruise before the big day.

Mel Seuss, President of the Metro Milers Club, has a lot of fun with these training runs and is happy to work alongside race organizers and sponsors for the Route 66 10K race.

“We [Metro Milers Club] aren’t the largest group, but we’re enthusiastic and we meet a couple times a week for runs and some social activities,” she said. “It’s a really great supportive group of people. A lot of my best friends since I’ve moved here have found each other and have a common interest that is healthy and satisfying.”

This Wednesday, which is known as International Star Wars Day, runners were decked out in Star Wars themed t-shirts, leggings, hair styles and accessories. A young runner dressed up like The Force Awakens character Rey and donned her iconic hairstyle while another runner was inspired by Princess Leia and wore two buns.

Runners who are wishing to register for the Route 66 10K Race can visit www.route6610k.com to sign up. Those wishing to volunteer for the race are always welcome to contact info@metromilers.com about what they can do to help on race day. Local businesses and organization that wish to sponsor the run can contact Matthew Feldmann at matthew.feldmann@gmail.com.

CLICK HERE FOR PHOTO GALLERY

More like this: