ALTON - Junior cross country runner River Wrischnik has been one of the leading runners for Alton High School's boys cross country team, consistently running in the 17-minute range in helping the Redbirds to success on the courses, often finishing in the top five in his team standings. In the Class 3A regional Oct. 23 at Maxwell Park in Normal, Wrischnik ran an 18:10.5.

For his efforts and hard work in training and on the courses. Wrischnik has been named the Auto Butler Male Athlete of the Month For Alton High School.

Wrischnik, who ran for head coach Tammy Tolbert, settled on the mid-17 time range as a way to battle back from missing time with a broken collarbone that hampered him in 2020.

"My major accomplishment for this year is running in the mid-17s," Wrischnik said. "I got this goal because I felt better and recovered from a broken collarbone last year."

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Wrischnik thanked his head and assistant coaches, along with his teammates, for their help, support and encouragement in his running career.

"I would like to mention and thank the coaches, Tammy Talbert and coach (Rebecca) Adney for their hard work and dedication to make us a successful team. I would also like to give a shout out to coach (Vernon) Curvey for never giving up on us. Also, Christian Kotzamanis, and the team for putting in the hard work."

Sports has helped Wrischnik tremendously in his development as a person, and does plan on going to college, but isn't sure yet where he'll go or what his major will be.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible through the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high school.s This is a great accomplishment and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: