ROXANA - Kaleb St. Cyr was a standout cross country runner for Roxana High’s team this past fall and he is priming himself for another strong track and field season.

St. Cyr was the No. 2 runner for Roxana in 2019, and this past year he thought he would be the Shells’ No. 1 runner after a strong performance in the Granite City Invite.

From the third meet this season, St. Cyr had shin issues. St. Cyr backed off because he wanted to finish the year and he finished the sectional with an excellent time. He also hopes to compete in track and field in the spring, so he attempted to recover from injuries.

“I wanted to finish the cross country season off strong,” the Roxana senior said.

For his efforts and commitment this past fall to the Shells cross country team, St. Cyr is the Riverbender.com Roxana High School Male Athlete of Month for December.

St. Cyr posted the best time this year of 18:56 in the Granite City Invitational for 3 miles.

The Roxana senior said he looks forward to his last year in track and hopes to run the 800, 1,600 or 3,200.

“I am best at the long distances,” he said.

St. Cyr said he loves his cross country/track and field coaches Scott Edwards and Julie Akal. Both coaches have told him he is designed for long distances with his running skills.

St. Cyr is an excellent student and is close to the top academically in his senior class. He is not sure where is going to go to college, but he plans to major in something in the medical field.

