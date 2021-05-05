SOUTHWESTERN - Southwestern High School junior runner AmyDee Bachman is being recognized for being a track athlete along with her school work. Bachman is the Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Athlete of the Month.

“I want to thank my parents for always supporting me in my endeavors in this sport as well as others, and encouraging me, but also correcting me when necessary.”

Bachman is coached by Gary Bowker and she has been running track and doing field events since the seventh grade. Her favorite thing about track is the camaraderie they have as a team and the good times at practice.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

In her freshman year of track, she received her varsity letter and the coaches award and many medals from meets over the years. She also plays volleyball, enjoys biking, hiking, and swimming, and spending time with her family and friends.

While at Southwestern High School she has a 4.0 GPA and is enrolled in several honors courses. She also plays club volleyball in addition to school volleyball.

"I have been in NHS for two years, student government for two years, FCA for three years," she said.



Bachman said being involved in high school sports has helped her to develop her leadership skills and improved her ability to play as a team player. She plans to attend SIUE and study Pharmaceutical Science, then plans to attend a six-year doctorate of pharmacy at SIUE.

More like this: