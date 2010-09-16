The Coast Guard, Hartford - Illinois Fire Department and Alton Road Runners Club are hosting a "Run for Veterans" on October 24th at 10:00AM. There will be a 5K race and a 1/2 mile fun run for children.

There will be a Coast Guard Rescue boat and a Fire truck on display. Registration forms are available at www.uscg.mil/d8/sectumr or www.altonrunners.org. All proceeds will benefit the St. Louis VA Medical Center in Jefferson Barracks. Donations are also welcomed and can be sent to: Village of Hartford Fire Dept/Coast Guard Run, 507 North Delmar, Hartford, IL.

To view the event flyer, click here.

