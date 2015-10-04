GODFREY- Fitness enthusiasts and dog lovers combined for a wonderful occasion for a great cause Saturday morning at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey.

Hope Animal Rescues presented their third annual Run for Rescue 5k and One-Mile Mutt Strut to help raise money for their non-profit animal shelter that provides sanctuary and excellent care for animals around the River Bend.

Hope Rescues shelter volunteer and race director Melody McGowan described the importance of fundraisers for the organization.

“Hope Rescues is all-volunteer, non-profit and runs on donations only,” McGowan said, “The only way we survive is having fundraisers and having people volunteer and donate their time.”

The Run for Rescue began at 9 a.m. on the chilly Saturday morning. Runners started off the race shortly after, some even had their furry friends come along for the over three mile stretch.

After the runners started to funnel back to the finish line around 9:20, the one-mile “Mutt Strut” began. Adorable pups of all ages and breeds poured onto the newly expanded walking trails at Glazebrook Park.

Article continues after sponsor message

When all of the runners and pups crossed the finish line, an adorable pet costume contest showcased the best dressed pup at the event. Tutus, football jerseys and even dinosaur costumes were donned by the fuzzy friends. Purina pet foods graciously donated a grand prize to the best dressed pup valued at around $150.

The event also hosted a bake sale to benefit the shelter, as well as a commemorative photo opportunity and puppy kissing booth.

In the past, this event has raised quite a lot of money for the shelter.

“Our first year, we raised around $10,000. Last year, we raised $8,000. So far, we have raised around $9,000 and should break the $10,000 mark this year,” McGowan said.

For more information about Hope Animal Rescues and their future events, please visit their website at www.hoperescues.com.

More like this: