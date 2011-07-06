The YWCA of Alton will hold a rummage sale on Saturday, July 16 to support the Child Enrichment Program.

The sale will begin at 7 a.m. on the upper parking lot of the YWCA, 304 E. 3rd St., Alton.

Donations are welcome and are tax deductible. Pick-up of donations is available. Call the YWCA of Alton at (618) 465-7774 for information or e-mail Colette Lee, Child Enrichment Manager, at clee@altonywca.com.

All proceeds benefit the Child Enrichment Program.

The YWCA of Alton provides a quality, state-licensed low-cost child enrichment program for school-age children. The program is offered before and after school onsite at schools in the Alton, Roxana, and Wood River school districts for children ages 5 to 12 in kindergarten to fifth grade.

Registration is now underway for the 2011-2012 Child Enrichment before and after school program. For information and registration forms, visit www.altonywca.com or contact the YWCA of Alton at (618) 465-7774 or e-mail Colette Lee, Child Enrichment Manager, at clee@altonywca.com. Registration forms and parent handbooks are also available at the Front Desk.

