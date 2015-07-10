Diane Hollibugh, regional project manager for Ruler Foods, confirmed the goal is to be open by the first of September in the new store in Monticello Plaza in what once was the the old Park 'N Shop building.

She also said the way local residents can look for jobs with Ruler Foods is through www.jobs.rulerfoods.com, and that the company is hiring.

“We are excited to come to Godfrey,” she said. “We think it will be a nice store and we will have a lot to offer.”

Godfrey Building and Zoning Laura Dixon said she was impressed “big time” when she inspected the dry wall of the new business.

“It is going to be nice,” she said. “I did the dry wall inspection and it is really coming together and looks clean and nice. I spoke to Diane with Ruler Foods and she said the work inside should probably be done by the second week of August. The contractor I talked to said it would then be just a matter of stocking shelves. I know their goal is to be open the first week of September.”

Another bit of information she revealed was that adjacent to Ruler Foods in the building will be an R.P. Lumber outlet store. Work has not started on that yet, Dixon said, but she anticipates it will once the Ruler Foods store is finished.

Dixon said she is excited there will be a food store directly across from Lewis and Clark Community College for students and faculty to increase their options. The store will also be close to several nearby neighborhoods for people to pick up food staples.

“We are looking forward to have the grocery store and having a lot more variety in Monticello Plaza,” she said. “I think it will be great. There was a Kroger in that location at one time and Kroger products are a good brand.”

About 80 percent of the items sold in the new Ruler store will be Kroger brand products, Hollibugh said.

