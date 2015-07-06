Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said zoning administrator Laura Dixon inspected the dry wall work of the new Ruler Foods store at 5771 Godfrey Road in Godfrey today and renovations are moving along “at a good pace.”

Every day, McCormick said he is asked when the new store will open. The date is still tentative but he said he hopes the store will be open by the end of August or first of September.

The old Park ‘N Shop building in Godfrey has been vacant for about a year and a half. Hood’s was the last occupant of the building.

“The new Ruler store should be really nice,” McCormick said. “I think there was a stipulation that there couldn’t be a grocery store in there until middle of 2015 and we are past that now. I think the addition of the Ruler store will be a positive addition to Godfrey.”

Ruler Foods is a warehouse grocery chain in the United States, currently owned by Kroger. It is a store where 80 percent of the offerings are Kroger Brand and customers bag their own groceries at the check out and rent shopping carts for 25 cents, which is returned to them when the cart is replaced. Kroger operates Ruler Foods stores in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Missouri. It is part of JayC Food Stores, which was purchased by Kroger in 1999.

Ruler stores have opened in St. Louis, Belleville, Granite City, Collinsville and Highland. Ruler Foods locations are strictly grocery stores, with no pharmacy or fuel center.

There is a sign on the front of the new store building that says the company is now hiring. Those who wish to apply should visit https://jobs.kroger.com.

