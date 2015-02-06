Drake University will be the fortunate team to have Zac Rujawitz on its roster this football season.

On Wednesday, Rujawitz signed a letter of intent to attend Drake University on a football scholarship.

Rujawitz, middle linebacker, started 36 consecutive games for the Tigers and seemed to be an iron man on defense during his varsity career.

Edwardsville coach Matt Martin described Rujawitz as “Mr. Toughness.”

“He has been a defensive leader and he will do well at Drake,” Martin said. “Zac has a good work ethic.”

The Edwardsville linebacker will join a Drake team that is in the Pioneer Football League. Drake was 7-4 last year. He said going to the college level has been on his mind for several years and said he finds it is hard to believe the decision-making process has ended.

Rujawitz had several other schools interested in him including Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, Yale, Cornell and Princeton.

Rujawitz had 59 solo tackles last year and 31 assisted tackles, both some of the top statistics for the Tigers defensive unit.

