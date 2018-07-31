Band members pictured, left to right, Edward Burlison of Granite City, Billie Heil of O’Fallon, Judy Hevner of Okawville, Harriet Evansgolden of Mascoutah, Dale Stanley of Belleville, Bud Shultz of Godfrey, Charles Duncan of Fairview Heights, Ethel Laurene Taylor of Waterloo, Charles Smith of Cahokia, Jack Butterfield of Collinsville and George Koprivica of Godfrey.

BELLEVILLE – Battle of the Bands performers, RSVP Orchestra, entertained at the Retired Senior Volunteer Program fundraiser recently. The annual event was held at Programs and Services for Older Persons in Belleville and is sponsored by Southwestern Illinois College.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Proceeds will go toward travel expenses for the bands to play at senior venues throughout the community.

 