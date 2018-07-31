RSVP Orchestra Band performs at Retired Senior Volunteer Program fundraiser Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. BELLEVILLE – Battle of the Bands performers, RSVP Orchestra, entertained at the Retired Senior Volunteer Program fundraiser recently. The annual event was held at Programs and Services for Older Persons in Belleville and is sponsored by Southwestern Illinois College. Article continues after sponsor message Proceeds will go toward travel expenses for the bands to play at senior venues throughout the community. Print Version Submit a News Tip