EDWARDSVILLE - R.P Lumber released a statement about the fire at their Edwardsville location that occurred on Monday during a snowstorm and dangerous temperatures.

The statement reads as follows:

“Thank you to everyone for reaching out...we greatly appreciate your concern and the many offers of assistance. We had a large fire at the Edwardsville location yesterday. Thankfully, no one was injured. Our team members did a great job.

"A huge thank you to the Edwardsville Fire Department, Edwardsville Police Department, Hamel Community Fire Protection District, Holiday Shores Fire Department, Glen Carbon Fire Protection District, Collinsville Illinois Fire Department, Maryville Village Fire Department, Wood River Fire Department, Troy Fire Protection District, Madison County - Illinois Emergency Management Agency, and the many other first responders who assisted. They dealt with bad conditions - freezing and generally brutal weather - and managed to get the fire under control while protecting surrounding buildings and houses. This was a disaster, but they kept it from becoming a major disaster. Thank you!

“Please bear with us for a little while as we get back to 100 percent. The location is open today and, as always, here to provide our best service to the community. Yesterday, we experienced the best service from our first responders. Our hats are off to you with great appreciation. Thank you to everyone.”

Edwardsville Fire Department Chief James Whiteford commended all the firefighters who work as a team to battle the destructive fire in the coldest of conditions with heavy snow.

"In spite of the high winds and cold temperatures, firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the building of origin," Fire Chief Whiteford said. "High winds pushed heat and flames across the street causing heat damage, melting siding and breaking windows, on three houses closest to the building on fire but firefighters were able to keep them from catching fire. All should be repairable."

Whiteford continued: "Edwardsville Fire Department arrived to find a storage building on fire," Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford said. "Heavy crosswinds were producing a wind-driven fire that was impinging on three houses across the street. Additionally, there were storage buildings located at each end of the building which was on fire. The fire was upgraded to a second alarm to bring in three additional mutual aid fire departments to the scene.

"Ice and snow caused slip hazards and hoses froze quickly when the water stopped flowing. "Wind was blowing at a sustained 15-20 m.p.h. with gusts up to 28 m.p.h. feeding the fire and creating low wind chill factors. Over the course of the event, several hose couplings and appliances were damaged by ice."

