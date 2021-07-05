EDWARDSVILLE – The RP Lumber CENTER development is taking shape with several other local businesses signing up for dasher board sponsorships. The new ice rink, teen center, indoor track and recreational facility is offering advertising opportunities to anyone interested in this new development. The City of Edwardsville’s state-of-the-art facility is the third and final recreational development to be completed as part of the “A Better Place to Play” initiative.

Dasher boards are the walls surrounding the ice of an ice rink, highly visible to spectators and skaters. It’s an ideal place to advertise your business name or logo, and there are approximately 40 advertising spots available. Dasher board advertising at The RP Lumber CENTER is available for $3,000 annually, 5 years at $13,750 or for $25,000 for a 10-year commitment.

Many businesses have already signed up for the dasher board advertising at the various commitment levels. Current partners participating in the dasher board advertising program include: Busey Bank, BauerHite Orthodontics, Crevo Capital, Clean Eatz, First Mid Bank & Trust, Edwardsville Oral Surgery, First Community Credit Union, Kamadulski Excavating & Grading (transitioning into Kamex Excavating & Grading), Keller Construction, Lantz Homes, Madison Mutual, Patton Dental, Spencer Homes LLC, 1818 Chophouse and World Wide Technology.

In addition to dasher board sponsorships, two penalty box sponsors have been secured by Rozell Chiropractic and the Cohn Family. For a complete list of current sponsors, please visit “Our Valued Sponsors” on the City of Edwardsville website and The RP Lumber CENTER page. Naming rights remain available at The CENTER for various features and amenities being constructed. The indoor, four-lane track will offer a special surface for year-round use. The track has yet to secure a sponsor. The lobby, community rooms, team benches and locker rooms also have naming rights opportunities still available.

If you are interested in learning more about The RP Lumber CENTER’s dasher board advertising, please contact The City of Edwardsville Parks and Recreation office at (618) 692-7538 or visit TheCENTER’s website at www.BuildtheCenter.com. Those interested in learning more about the “A Better Place to Play” campaign can find information online at https://www.cityofedwardsville.com/. “A Better Place to Play” can also be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/abetterplacetoplay and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BP2Play. E-mail inquiries can be made at Thecenter@thecityofedwardsville.com. Donations may also be mailed to Edwardsville Community Foundation to P.O. Box 102, Edwardsville, IL 62025.

