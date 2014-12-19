The 1,000-point club is rather exclusive at the high school level. On Thursday night at the Gibault Candy Cane Classic in Waterloo, Maddy Sheraka of the Roxana Shells was granted admission. She only needed eight points and got them less than four minutes into the game.

“It was great,” Sheraka said. “Coming in I only had to get eight. They were trying to get the ball and run some plays for me.”

Once she scored her 8th point the game was halted to celebrate her achievement.

“I wasn’t sure what they were going to do and nobody really told me,” Sheraka said. “I just figured that they would keep the game going.”

But she was more concerned about the game and getting back on defense than the milestone she had just reached.

“Yeah that’s kind of how I am,” Sheraka said. “I’ll probably go home and celebrate it with my family. Publicly I don’t really do that.”

She went on to finish with 21 points for the night. She and freshman Sara Kreutztrager, who chipped in 13 points, led the Shells to a 56-29 victory over their rivals, the East Alton-Wood River Oilers. Kari Westbrook led Wood River with 13 points. It was the second time these teams have squared off this season. Roxana took the previous meeting 58-34.

“Overall as a team I think we played great and it’s always good to win over Wood River.” Sheraka said.

Wood River will play Gibault in the seventh-place game of the Candy Cane Classic at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Roxana will take on Red Bud in the consolation game following the seventh-place game at 10:30 a.m.

