ROXANA - Roxana senior Haley Milazzo signed her letter of intent to play tennis at Quincy University Thursday afternoon.

Milazzo said she’s excited to be able to continue playing tennis while studying nursing.

Milazzo said her family and coaches really helped her in the decision making process about which school to attend.

“I wanted to go to smaller but also a kind of bigger school,” she said. “The nursing program and the tennis program are both really good, so I’m really excited.”

She said one thing that will always stick out in her memory while her time at Roxana High School is playing with her doubles partner.

“We’ve always played tennis and doubles together,” she said. “We went to state senior and junior year we were really close.”

