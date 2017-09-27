Roxana's Bailey Sharpmack wins her third straight SCC individual golf crown
September 27, 2017 5:29 AM
Roxana High School's Bailey Sharpmack shot a 79 at Indian Springs Golf Course for her third consecutive SCC individual Conference Championship. The win also represents her 20th tournament victory at RHS.
Ally Hurley from Carlinville shot a 84 to finish in second place.