Abbigail Zangori, 12, of Roxana, is reigning champion in the Major League Baseball Pitch, Hit and Run competition.

She participated and won the MLB Pitch Hit and Run competition sponsored by Scotts on May 9 in Granite City IL, where she won all three of her events making her the all around champion.

She moved onto the sectionals May 16 in Lebanon, where she again won her division and also won all three of her events. The event coordinator stated she had the highest girls score as well as the second highest score overall (boys included).

On May 18th she was notified that her score was top 3 of all sectional winners in the St. Louis Cardinals viewing area. She competed and won at Busch Stadium on May 30th.

This year, Abby for the second year in a row earned first place in the 13-14-year-old age division at Busch Stadium.

Abby’s mother, Elizabeth, said her daughter constantly practices and combines that with her natural talent to win these competitions.

“Her athleticism comes from her father, Sam,” Elizabeth said. “He was a great athlete at Wood River High School.”

Abby was a starter for the seventh-grade volleyball team that won the regional championship this past year and she was also a key member of Roxana Junior High’s basketball and track teams.

“Sam and I are both very proud of her,” Elizabeth said. “It brings tears to my eyes how proud we are. She has some accomplishment every time we turn around. I think she can go a long way in high school sports.”

Abby said she was excited and proud to capture first in the Pitch, Hit and Run competition at Busch Stadium for a second year in a row.

“My goal has been to go to the All-Star game and compete,” she said.

