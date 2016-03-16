WOOD RIVER - Roxana and Civic Memorial are always rivals, no matter what the sport, and a Tuesday girls soccer match showed just that with the game deadlocked for a final score of 2-2.

Roxana coach Lori Yates couldn’t be happier with how her girls have come out so far, capturing a 5-0 win over Metro East Lutheran on Monday at Wood River Soccer Park. Civic Memorial and Roxana had agreed Tuesday’s match would not go past regulation, so there was no overtime.

Last year, Civic Memorial topped Roxana 4-1 and 5-0, so Coach Yates was pleased with how her team has improved.

“We are a young team,” Coach Yates said. “We lost our entire defensive part of our squad from last year. I am very proud of the girls. With a tie in the books against Civic Memorial, they should be proud of what they accomplished. We are ecstatic with that 2-2 tie and we will just build on that. “

The Roxana coach said her team came out strong in the first two games of the season.

“In the first game, we were still trying to get the jitters out,” she said. “The girls did what they are supposed to do against Civic Memorial and Metro East Lutheran. It was good to tie CM. We are lucky to have a bench with some good players on it. The girls did a good job today.”

Freshman Abby Kurth continued to shine in the game for Roxana, netting a goal at the 16:50 mark in the first half. Roxana sophomore Emma Lucas added another goal with 10 minutes to play in the half.

Cassie Hall got Civic Memorial untracked in the second half with a goal. Morgan Wilson kicked in the second Eagles goal in the second half for the tie.

Civic Memorial coach Eric Zyung said hats off to the Shells for their performance.

“Roxana outhustled us and pressured us,” he said. “We replaced half our team. Our girls are still learning. We have give a better effort, Today they (Roxana) was beating us to a lot of balls. We are a balanced team this year from freshman to seniors.”

The CM coach said he was proud of his girls for coming back.

“We kept coming back,” he said, which is a good sign of things to come for Civic Memorial’s girls for the rest of the season.

