ROXANA - The Roxana Shells boys' basketball team came out of the gate Friday night with a hot hand shooting 3-pointers. Roxana won 66-22 at Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym against the Carlinville Cavaliers.

Roxana jumped out to a 21-5 lead after the first quarter. They pushed the lead to 36-14 to go into halftime. After the break, they jumped out to a 59-21 lead.

“We shot the ball well tonight, I felt like games like this when we play at home we have to punch first and we did tonight. Huffman ended up with 31 points and shot the ball well tonight and he has started shooting the ball well the last few games.” - Roxana coach Mark Briggs said.

In the fourth quarter with 4:29 left in the game, Roxana Gavin Huffman went up for a layup and got tangled up with Carlinville’s Jarid Winsel. Winsel came down hard on his leg.

After the play was over Winsel instantly grabbed his leg. The Roxana athletic trainer and Carlinville coach David Suits rushed over. After a minute the game was called.

It appeared Winsel sustained a serious leg injury. Roxana Fire Department and Alton Memorial Ambulance were called. Winsel was taken off the floor and transported to a local hospital.

Roxana was led by Gavin Huffman with 31 points and Parris White with 15 points.

Ayden Tiburzi led Carlinville with 10 points, with Ethan Trimm adding five points, Aaron Wills scored four points for Carlinville, Ryenn Hart had three points and Ethen Siglock scored a single point.

Roxana improves to 5-3, while the Cavvies are now 1-8.

