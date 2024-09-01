ROXANA - Hardin Calhoun's Kate Zipprich was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player as Calhoun won the 15th annual Roxana Invitational girls volleyball tournament Saturday afternoon at Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym, the school's auxiliary gym, and the gym at Roxana Junior High School.

The Warriors took a 20-25, 25-11, 15-4 win over the Shells to take the championship, while placing three players, including Zipprich, onto the All-Tournament team. The Shells also had three players on the team, while Carrollton had two players, and Father McGivney Catholic, East Alton-Wood River, and Civic Memorial had one player each on the team.

In the fourth place bracket, which determined 13th through 16th places, in the semifinals, Gillespie won over Dupo 25-16, 25-20, while Piasa Southwestern won over Valmeyer 25-17, 25-19. In the 15th place match, the Pirates beat the Tigers 25-15, 25-22, while the Piasa Birds won the 13th place match over the Miners 27-29, 26-24, 15-10.

Over in the third place bracket, for ninth through 12th places, the semifinal results showed Jersey winning over Marquette Catholic 24-26, 25-17, 15-13, and Mt Olive defeating Granite City 25-27, 25-16, 15-6. The Explorers won the 11th place match over the Warriors 25-22, 25-14, and the Panthers won ninth place over the Wildcats 25-20, 25-19.

Moving to the second place bracket, which determined fifth through eighth places, CM defeated McGivney 25-20, 26-24, while EAWR took a 23-25, 25-12, 15-10 win over Auburn. In the seventh place match, the Griffins got past the Trojans 25-16, 25-16. while the Eagles took fifth place over the Oilers 25-18, 25-23.

Finally, in the first place bracket, to determine the tournament's overall championship, Calhoun won over Carrollton 23-25, 25-22, 15-12, while Roxana won over Greenfield Northwestern 25-15, 26-24. In the third place match, the Hawks won over the Tigers 25-13, 25-14, while the Warriors won the title over the Shells.

To go along with MVP Zipprich, Calhoun put Lacy Pohlman and Josie Hoagland on the All-Tournament team, while the Shells put Daisy Daugherty, Sarah Baldwin, and Genna Pruitt on the team. They were joined by Carrollton's Abby Flowers and Mabry Robeen, Mia Lieberman of McGivney, Violet Stover of EAWR, and Marissa Perez of CM.

