Roxana volleyball girls capture Morrisonville Invitational Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ROXANA - Roxana’s girls volleyball team captured the Morrisonville Tournament championship Saturday. The Shells beat Edinburg 25-20, 28-26 for the title.

Roxana now has an 18-6 mark after the tourney. Abby Kurth and Taylor Jackson were named to the Morrisonville All-Tourney Team. Article continues after sponsor message Here are the stats for the entire tourney: Taylor Jackson 18 kills, 25 digs. 35 points, 13 aces, 2 assists Abby Kurth 46 assists, 16 digs, 32 points, 4 aces Abi Stahlhut 10 kills, 3 blocks, 1 dig Kiley Winfree 12 kills, 5 digs, 1 block, 22 points, 6 aces Abbi Zangori 14 kills, 4 digs, 3 blocks, 1 assist Makenzie Keller 56 digs, 18 points, 2 aces Macie Lucas 18 kills, 36 assists, 26 digs, 2 blocks, 31 points, 8 aces Olivia Mouser 16 digs, 2 kills, 20 points, 5 aces Darcey Mcguire 22 kills, 1 dig, 3 assists Lindsey Cameron 4 kills Reagan Stahlhut 2 digs, 2 points Jacey Trask 1 assist, 1 point, 1 Ace, 1 dig Taylor Campbell 1 dig, 1 point Cloe Copeland 1 point, 1 dig. Roxana also topped the Taylorville Junior Varsity team 21-25, 25-20, 15-9 earlier in the day. Roxana defeated Lovejoy 25-5, 25-13, Raymond Lincolnwood 16-25, 25-22, 15-13 and also Greenview by a 25-12 and 25-9 margin. More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft: SoCal Soul, NAGBC Spotlight, and more!