MONDAY, NOVEMBER 22 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

ROXANA HOOPSGIVING CLASSIC --- GROUP STAGE

JERSEY 65, ROXANA 29: Jersey jumped out to a 34-10 halftime lead and didn't look back in defeating the host Shells in the opening night of the first-ever Roxana Hoopsgiving Classic tournament at Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym.

The Panthers led all the way through, with leads of 20-8, 34-10 and 56-20 before the two teams scored nine points each in the final quarter.

Trenton Decker led Jersey with 15 points, while Sam Larner scored 14 points, Edward Roberts added 10 points, Jaxon Brunaugh had nine points, Logan Meisner and Tanner Brunaugh each scored four points, Ayden Kanalaken had three points and Ethan Klunk, Francis Vogel and Jacob Wagner each has two points.

Chris Walleck led Roxana with eight points, while Aiden Briggs had seven points, Matthew Taylor and Evan Wells each had three points and Andrew Ellis, Zeb Katzmarek, Nick Newton and Nolan Tolbert all had two points each.

The Panthers open up the season 1-0, while the Shells are 0-1.

In the other games from the opening night of the Roxana Tournament, Gateway Legacy Christian of St. Louis defeated East Alton-Wood River 60-47, Carbondale won over White Hall North Greene 77-24 and Centralia defeated Bunker Hill 86-24.

Gateway Legacy was the No. 1 seed in the tournament and East Alton-Wood River was a very formidable opponent. The Oilers trailed by only one point at halftime.

East Alton-Wood River's girls captured victory No. 3 with only one lost on Monday night 52-46 over New Athens.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN TURKEY TIP-OFF

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 61, MARISSA-COULTERVILLE 37: Metro-East ran out to a 12-5 first-quarter lead and led all the way through as the Knights won their opener over Marissa-Coulterville in their own Turkey Tip-Off tournament at Hooks Gym.

Metro-East led 12-5 at the end of the first quarter, extended it to 27-17 at halftime, then went ahead 45-28 after the third quarter, outscoring the Meteors 16-9 in the final term to take their initial win of the new season.

Bennett Briles led the Knights with 14 points, while T.J. Harris and Jeremiah Neal both added nine points, Devan Rush scored eight points, Jaeden Rush had seven points, Sean Tyus scored six points, Landon Tindall came up with four points and both Rodrick Holmes and Colin Yablonsky each had two points.

Garrett Harrell led Marissa with 14 points, while Tanner Middendorf had nine points, Chase Hurst scored eight points, Carter Daugherty had three points, Carter Trieb came up with two points and Chrisean Charleston scored a single point.

Metro-East starts off the year 1-0, while the Meteors are 0-1.

In the other MELHS opening night tourney games, 2019 champions Lift For Life Academy of St. Louis defeated Dupo 83-21, Breese Mater Dei Catholic won over Brooklyn Lovejoy 63-29 and Mt. Vernon defeated Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 64-46.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

