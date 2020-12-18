ROXANA - Roxana teachers are visiting all the sixth-grade student homes and delivering goody bags for the students Friday morning for some holiday cheer.

The teachers are Sandy Witt, Brittany Sasser, Jenn Trask, Kelly Eberlin, Jenn Russell, Kim Jones, and Krista Revelle.

The group prepared maps so they could visit all 120 of the students in their classes.

Article continues after sponsor message

Roxana schools have been in remote learning because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“COVID-19 it has been hard on the kids and hard us and we want to keep them engaged,” Witt said. “When they don’t see us in person it is very difficult. We are fortunate we had them at the beginning of the year and got to connect with them then.”

Riverbender.com will follow the teachers in a weekend article about their journey and how the adventure was with the students with photos and comments.

More like this: