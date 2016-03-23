Roxana defeated EAWR Monday 8-1 at their home courts.

ROXANA - It’s not every day that one can see two coaches sitting side by side, sharing stories of the past and laughing about their futures.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

That’s exactly what happened this Monday while Roxana High School hosted East Alton-Wood River in a friendly rival tennis match to kick off the season.

Long-time competitors and friends Stan Hunt and Joe Parmentier watched on as their respective teams duked it out on the court. However, there were no hard feelings this day that Roxana defeated EAWR 8-1.

“It’s a great rivalry between Roxana and Coach Hunt,” Parmentier said. “We’ve been friends for a long time. He has a really nice team here and we knew we had a long way here coming in and hopefully down the road we’ll have a good run.”

Celebrating his 20 and final year as the coach for East Alton-Wood River, Parmentier is excited for what this season will bring for his boys.

“We have three seniors that are really great kids,” he said. “I just want to have a lot of fun going out and compete the best we can. I want these kids to go out there and enjoy themselves.”

Coach Hunt took this win to look forward to the rest of the season with his boys.

“We want to be able to compete in confidence,” Hunt said. “I’ve got a good group of senior kids that have been with us for a while and for them, I’d like to see them win an all-conference award. That’d be great. We’re just looking forward to having a great year.”

ROXANA

EAWR

MATCH 1

MATCH 2

MATCH 3

Pirtle

Harbison

6-1

6-1

 

Dewerff

Mustain

6-1

6-2

Arnett

Redden

6-1

6-1

Dunse

Carlisle

6-2

6-3

Cotter

Article continues after sponsor message

Sobol

6-5

6-2

6-2

Flatt

Hall

6-1

6-2

 

 

ROXANA

EAWR

MATCH 1

MATCH 2

MATCH 3

Pirtle/Dunse

Mustain/Redden

7-6

6-3

 

Arnett/Dewerff

Osborne/Yarborough

6-3

6-1

Flatt/Hall

Sobol/Harbison

7-5

6-0

6-1

 Names in bold are the winners.

OVERALL SCORE: Roxana 8, EAWR 1.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW PHOTO GALLERY

More like this:

Jan 24, 2024 - Shells Shutdown Minute Men In 73-41 Win

Apr 17, 2024 - Highland Girls Track Has Good Showings As Bulldogs Win Roxana Girls Relays, Jersey Second, CM Is Third, Shells Place Sixth  

Apr 11, 2024 - Wednesday, April 10 Sports Round-Up: Calhoun Blasts Griggsville 17-1, Roxana Crushes Dupo 16-1, Marquette Defeats Birds

Apr 10, 2024 - Tuesday, April 9 Sports Roundup: Southwestern, Marquette, Alton Win Softball Matchups, Oilers Capture Soccer Triumph

May 1, 2024 - Tuesday, April 30, 2024, Sports Round-Up: Calhoun Edges Notre Dame Catholic In Softball, Tigers Dominate Maroons, Triad Tops CM In Extra Time

 