ROXANA - It’s not every day that one can see two coaches sitting side by side, sharing stories of the past and laughing about their futures.

That’s exactly what happened this Monday while Roxana High School hosted East Alton-Wood River in a friendly rival tennis match to kick off the season.

Long-time competitors and friends Stan Hunt and Joe Parmentier watched on as their respective teams duked it out on the court. However, there were no hard feelings this day that Roxana defeated EAWR 8-1.

“It’s a great rivalry between Roxana and Coach Hunt,” Parmentier said. “We’ve been friends for a long time. He has a really nice team here and we knew we had a long way here coming in and hopefully down the road we’ll have a good run.”

Celebrating his 20 and final year as the coach for East Alton-Wood River, Parmentier is excited for what this season will bring for his boys.

“We have three seniors that are really great kids,” he said. “I just want to have a lot of fun going out and compete the best we can. I want these kids to go out there and enjoy themselves.”

Coach Hunt took this win to look forward to the rest of the season with his boys.

“We want to be able to compete in confidence,” Hunt said. “I’ve got a good group of senior kids that have been with us for a while and for them, I’d like to see them win an all-conference award. That’d be great. We’re just looking forward to having a great year.”

ROXANA EAWR MATCH 1 MATCH 2 MATCH 3 Pirtle Harbison 6-1 6-1 Dewerff Mustain 6-1 6-2 Arnett Redden 6-1 6-1 Dunse Carlisle 6-2 6-3 Cotter Sobol 6-5 6-2 6-2 Flatt Hall 6-1 6-2

ROXANA EAWR MATCH 1 MATCH 2 MATCH 3 Pirtle/Dunse Mustain/Redden 7-6 6-3 Arnett/Dewerff Osborne/Yarborough 6-3 6-1 Flatt/Hall Sobol/Harbison 7-5 6-0 6-1

Names in bold are the winners.

OVERALL SCORE: Roxana 8, EAWR 1.

