ROXANA - The Roxana Shells showed their commitment to others in the region recently by capturing the Bi-State Mascot Competition with The Salvation Army.

Shawndell Williams, Volunteer Manager for the Salvation Army Midland Division, announced recently that Roxana High School was this year’s winner of the Division’s High School Mascot Day Bell Ringing Challenge.

In a note to the school, Ms. Williams said, “You and your students have made a tremendous impact in helping us reach our Tree of Lights Campaign goal. Your efforts in ‘ringing a bell of hope’ to help those in need this Christmas season is greatly appreciated. The overall total that was brought in for the day was $3,919.04 and this year’s winner is Roxana High School in Illinois who brought in $1,782.77.”

Roxana’s victory this year unseated Cahokia High School who had won the competition the last two years in a row.

Roxana Student Council sponsor, Kathy Wittich was ecstatic about the news and said: “Our students have really committed themselves this year to Bell Ringing for the Salvation Army and I couldn’t be more proud.”

“I know our students are going to be very honored to have won this competition, but they are even more moved by being able to help the Salvation Army do its work for our community and around the world," Wittich said. “This was a real ‘group effort’ as alumni, administrators and faculty kicked in a match of $100 per hour that the students rang for a grand total of $1,000.00.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Roxana is not new to the "winners circle" as they were also last year’s winners of the Alton Corps’ Red Kettle High School Challenge, which saw them edge out Alton High School.

Alton Corps Kettle Coordinator, Greg Gelzinnis said, “This is really great for the Illinois-side of the River, and I couldn’t be more proud or appreciative of the efforts that Kathy and the students from Roxana High School have done for the Salvation Army this year.”

"During our two-week competition I saw RHS on my schedule almost every available night.” said Gelzinnis, “And I know they even got out of school a half-day and were taking shifts during their day off.”

Gelzinnis also expressed his appreciation to East Alton Wood River and Civic Memorial High School for their participation in this year’s Mascot Day Competition.

Gelzinnis said, “All of the High Schools are winners in my book.”

Lt. Stephen and Lily Reinier, Alton Corps Officers said, “We have seen a lot of Bell Ringing groups both in Iowa and during our time in Chicago the last couple of years, but the efforts of Roxana High School are truly exemplary.”

The Reinier’s added: “Having this year’s Mascot Day winners being affiliated with our Corps is a very proud day for us, too. Congratulations, Shells. Keep up the good work."

More like this: