ROXANA – The Roxana Shells secured a decisive 51-12 victory over the Civic Memorial Eagles on Friday night in Roxana, showcasing a high-powered offense and a staunch defense.

Roxana's Andruw Ellis ignited the scoring with a touchdown run at 9:13 in the first quarter, putting the Shells ahead 6-0, though the extra point attempt was unsuccessful. Civic Memorial responded with a field goal by Reed Wallace, narrowing the gap to 6-3 with 6:19 remaining in the quarter.

Roxana's offensive momentum continued as Mason Crump scored on a run, extending the lead to 13-3 after a successful extra point with 4:13 left in the first quarter. Zeb Katzmarek then intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown, making it 19-3 with 1:50 left in the quarter, though the extra point was missed.

The second quarter saw Roxana dominate, scoring four more touchdowns. Ellis opened the quarter with another touchdown run, bringing the score to 25-3, but the extra point attempt failed.

Crump added another touchdown, making it 31-3, with the extra point again unsuccessful. Maberry connected with Hester for a touchdown pass, followed by a successful two-point conversion, pushing the score to 39-3.

Crump then scored his third touchdown of the night with 1:25 left in the half, making it 45-3.

Roxana Coach Wade DeVries commented on Crump's performance, stating, "I think the plan was to get Crump a lot of touches and he led that in the first and second week. I think his touches won't go away. He is playing the position Wells played for four years and that's the nature of that position."

The third quarter featured a running clock, and Roxana pulled their starters. Civic Memorial managed to score a safety, making it 45-5. Following the safety, Parker Parnell ran back the kickoff for a touchdown, bringing the score to 45-12.

In the fourth quarter, Roxana's quarterback Aiden Duncan kept the ball for a touchdown, finalizing the score at 51-12.

Roxana's comprehensive performance on both sides of the ball led to a commanding victory, leaving Civic Memorial with limited opportunities to close the gap.

