ROXANA - It was all Hilltoppers in Roxana Friday night. The Hillsboro Hilltoppers were able to get past Roxana Shells 69-46.

The Hilltoppers led all four quarters. The Hilltoppers led 22-10 after one. Then pushed the lead to 33-19 to go into halftime. In the third quarter, The Hilltoppers kept a 52-33lead into the fourth quarter.

Braeden Wells was the Shells' top scorer with 14 points, Parris White and Gavin Huffman had 10 on the night.

The Hilltoppers were led by Gavin Matoush 21 points.

