The Roxana School District and an Alton resident Tom Johnson, received WellSpring Resources’ “Heroes” award on Thursday, May 22. The awards honor community members and organizations that have actively worked to improve the lives of persons experiencing mental health issues in Madison, Jersey, Greene, or Calhoun Counties, Illinois. Past recipients of this award include Representative Daniel Beiser, former Chief Judge Ann Callis, and the Alton School District.

The Roxana School District was recognized for its efforts to improve the emotional health of students in Roxana and the surrounding area. Through a grant partnership with WellSpring Resources, the District works side by side with WellSpring staff to provide in-school or in-home counseling, crisis intervention, and education to district children, families and staff.

Tom Johnson was recognized for his work with the Crisis Intervention Team training for police officers. This training is designed to improve the way law enforcement handles people experiencing mental health crises. Johnson travels throughout Illinois to provide this training to police officers. Johnson is also a WellSpring Resources board member and volunteers a significant amount of time to his church, Main Street Methodist.

“Because of his dedication and tireless efforts, those struggling with mental health issues have a much better chance of getting help rather than being put behind bars when they encounter law enforcement,” Karen McGarvey, WellSpring Resources Board President, said.

The 2014 “Heroes” will join others honored with a photo a brief description of their accomplishments in the WellSpring Alton office.

For more information about WellSpring Resources or its Heroes, please contact Lura January, Director of Development, at (618) 462-2331, ext. 2254.

The Roxana School District serves Roxana and South Roxana, as well as parts of Wood River, Edwardsville, and Rosewood Heights. The District enrolls almost 2,000 students, and is committed to providing each and every one with the excellent education that they need to succeed.

Founded in 1959, WellSpring Resources is a total mental wellness resource serving Madison, Greene, Jersey, and Calhoun counties. With offices in Alton and Jerseyville WellSpring’s compassionate professionals work with children, adults and families to inspire hope and personal growth. Last year, over 6,000 people sought to change their lives for the better through WellSpring’s mental health and substance abuse services. Visit www.wellspringresources.co for more information.

The services Mental Health Court Case Management, Senior Services, Outpatient, Adult Community Support and Child/Adolescent Community Support and provider WellSpring Resources is funded by the Madison County Mental Health Board.

