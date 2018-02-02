ROXANA - Roxana high school students received a lesson in calculating cocaine toxicity using math this week.

Photographs of a whiteboard sent to Riverbender.com Thursday had two drug-related math problems, which have caused quite a stir among parents and students in the district. One problem written on the board asks students: You take 600mg of cocaine, your body filters out 40 percent per hour. How high are you in three hours? A second question has to do more with dealing drugs than intoxication. It asked: Unfortunately, you can't pay your dealer, so she sets up a payment. You owe her $1,000 at 25 percent daily. How much do you owe her after one year?

It should be noted, valid math equations were written after each question, with an accurate answer.

When asked about the incident, Roxana School District Superintendent Debra Kreutztrager issued the following statement:

Student welfare is always the Roxana School District’s #1 priority. Unfortunately, unacceptable examples were used in a high school math class causing some parent and student distress. The District views the use of yesterday’s classroom examples as a demonstration of poor judgment. The District is addressing the matter with the faculty member and those impacted by this incident. The faculty member has apologized to students and parents for this lapse in judgement and has reiterated the intent was never to promote or make light of illicit drug use. The District is taking the necessary measures to ensure that the damage is repaired.

The identity of the teacher has not been given to Riverbender.com at this time.

