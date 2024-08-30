Deborah Renee ReaderBryce A. ReaderROXANA - The Roxana Police Department has issued an alert for two missing individuals, Deborah Renee Reader and Bryce A. Reader, last seen in the South Roxana area on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.

Deborah, 45, who also goes by Renee Davis, and her son, Bryce, 23, were last observed around 8:15 p.m. on that day. Deborah suffers from mental health and substance issues, adding to the urgency of the search, the Roxana Police Department said.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the whereabouts of Deborah and Bryce to come forward. The Roxana Police Department can be reached at (618) 254-1945, and the Wood River Police Dispatch is available at (618) 251-3114.

The police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding their disappearance and are seeking the public's assistance in locating the missing mother and son.

