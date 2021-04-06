ROXANA - The Roxana Police Department worked a situation at the Madison Avenue exit off Illinois-255 where a hauler's company trailer overturned with demolition materials.

Roxana dispatch was contacted at 8:42 a.m. No other vehicles were involved, Roxana Police Department said.

The company involved sent out an excavator to handle the cleanup. Illinois State Police assisted Roxana with traffic blockage and did an inspection of the truck after the trailer overturned.

Roxana Police Department also said there were no injuries in the accident.

