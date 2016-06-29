Pvt. Kyle Flanigan (right), of Roxana, Illinois, shakes hands with his recruiter, Staff Sgt. Ty Lipe, of Edwardsville, Illinois, after he enlisted into the Illinois Army National Guard June 28. Flanigan will be assigned to the East St. Louis-based 1844th Transportation Company as a Motor Transport Operator. He will complete Basic Combat Training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma and Advanced Individual Training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. ST. LOUIS - Pvt. Kyle Flanigan, of Roxana, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard June 28 at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station. Flanigan enlisted as an 88M, Motor Transport Operator, and will be assigned to the 1844th Transportation Company, based in East St. Louis, Illinois, upon completion of his training.

Flanigan will attend Basic Combat Training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and then attend Advanced Individual Training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

Flanigan advanced in rank to E-2, due to qualifying college credits he received from Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey, Illinois. Flanigan also received 100 percent free college tuition with the Illinois National Guard Grant and the Select Reserve Montgomery G.I. Bill.

Flanigan is a 2012 graduate of Roxana High School and is the son of Patricia and Rocklan Flanigan. Flanigan's wife, Savannah, and his parents said they are very proud of his decision to join the Army to serve his state and country.

