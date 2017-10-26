TUESDAY NIGHT VOLLEYBALL RESULTS



CLASS 3A ROXANA REGIONAL

GREENVILLE 25-25, ROXANA 20-14: Greenville put an end to Roxana's brilliant season with a 25-20, 25-14 win over the Shells in an IHSA Class 3A Roxana Regional semifinal at Larry Milazzo Gym Tuesday; the Comets will meet Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in Thursday's final at 6 p.m., with the winner advancing to next week's Effingham Sectional.

The Shells were eliminated at 25-11, while the Comets moved to the final at 25-9.

Braeden Lackey led the Shells with seven kills on the night, with Brittany Alexander adding six digs, Abi Stahlhut and Taylor Jackson a block each, Jackson and Kiley Winfree three kills each and Macie Lucas and Abby Kurth nine assists each.

SPRINGFIELD SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN 25-25, TRIAD 19-20: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin advanced to Thursday's IHSA Class 3A Roxana Regional final with a 25-19, 25-20 win over Triad at Larry Milazzo Gym Tuesday night; the Cyclones will meet up with Greenville at 6 p.m. Thursday for the regional title and a trip to next week's Effingham Sectional.

The Knights were eliminated at 16-12 on the year.

CLASS 2A DUPO REGIONAL

HILLSBORO 25-25, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 19-15: Hillsboro eliminated Marquette Catholic in an IHSA Class 2A Dupo Regional semifinal Tuesday night; the Hilltoppers will take on Trenton Wesclin, 25-23, 15-25, 25-17 winners over Nashville in the other semifinal Tuesday, at 6 p.m. Thursday in that regional final, with the winner moving into next week's Nashville Sectional.

Carly Creel had 14 digs and seven points on serve for the Explorers, with Peyton Kline adding 12 assists and Regina Guehlstorf eight kills and eight blocks on the night. The Explorers were ousted at 17-13 on the season.

