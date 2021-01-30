ROXANA - A group of seven Roxana Junior High School teachers take their roles and impact with students seriously. The teachers do plan various activities throughout the year together to enhance the experience for the children.

Teachers Sandy Witt, Brittany Sasser, Jenn Trask, Kelly Eberlin, Jenn Russell, Kim Jones, and Krista Revelle during holidays delivered goody bags for all 120 of their students who at the time were attending school in a virtual sense only. The group of seven are definite Difference Makers with their students and the Roxana community.

Today, most of the sixth-grade students are back in the classroom with only a small amount still done in a virtual sense. The teachers still gather together each day and as Witt describes it: “We have lunch together each day and plan and talk about what we can do to help our kids. That is the most important part of what we do.”

“Each of the teachers contributed money and something for the goody bags to the students,” Witt said. “There were many smiling kids during our goody bag giveaway.”

Bus supervisor Angie Simms plotted the route and three teachers delivered 61 goody bags and the other four 59 goody bags.

Article continues after sponsor message

The group teaches different subjects but always interact and coordinate with one another. Prior to COVID-19, they all planned a big activity a few times a year for the kids.

Witt said she thought the goody bag trip helped the teachers bond again with some of the students who hadn’t been face-to-face with them for some time.

Witt said she wouldn’t want to go through anything like the COVID-19 Pandemic with anyone else than her group of teachers.

“We have a remarkable sixth-grade team.”

If you have a Difference Makers idea, e-mail news@riverbender.com or text (618) 623-5930. It can be anyone in the region who is doing something significant to impact the area. Include a photo, information, and a way to contact the person.

More like this: