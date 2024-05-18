Roxana Hosts Relay for Life with Games and Music and More
ROXANA - Relay For Life Of Riverbend has a Carnival For A Cure With A Splash event planned from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at Roxana Community Park and Roxana Arena.
The Survivor Dinner will start the event at 4 p.m. There will be carnival types of games, activities, food and music.
At 5 p.m. will be an opening ceremony and a Survivor Lap, Caregiver Lap.
The swimming pool opens at 6 p.m. and the pool closes at 8:30 p.m.
At 9:15 p.m. on June 8, there will be a Luminary Ceremony.
1st MidAmerica is also a sponsor of the event with OSF Health Care and BJC Health Care.
For more information, contact Sherri Carroll at (618) 407-7256 or visit the relayforlife.org website.
