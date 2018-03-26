ROXANA - Roxana High School has released the following formation regarding athletic cancellations and rescheduled games:

The girls soccer game originally scheduled for today, March 26 at 4:30 p.m. at Metro East Lutheran High School has been cancelled due to rain. A makeup date has not been scheduled.

The Track & Field meet with Southwestern and Greenville scheduled for tomorrow, March 27 at 3:00 p.m. at Greenville High School has been rescheduled for Wednesday, March 28 at 3:00 p.m.

The JV & Varsity Baseball games vs. Mater Dei scheduled for March 27 have been rescheduled for April 30 at 4:00 p.m. at GCS park due to forecasted rain.

The Varsity Baseball game on March 31 vs. Dupo has been canceled pending a reschedule date. The varsity field will not be ready in time so the ribbon cutting has been postponed until the April 14, 11 a.m. game vs. Civic Memorial.

