

ROXANA - Roxana High's Sunday, May 19, 2024, was again memorable with 106 grads receiving their diplomas.

Roxana High Principal Jason Dandurand said the day marked the culmination of years of hard work and dedication for the students.

"Families, friends, and members of the community also celebrated this significant milestone in the lives of these young individuals," the principal said.

Among the highlights of the ceremony, the graduation ceremony featured speeches from several notable individuals, including Valedictorians Alayna Gehrs and Evan Wells, Salutatorian Christopher Walleck, and Senior Class President Abigayle Gehrs.

Other Silver Medallion recipients including Aidan Briggs, Joshua Gilbert, Grace Ray, Calista Stahlhut, Joseph Whetzel and Aubrey Wiegand assisted in presiding over the ceremony.

"These student leaders shared their reflections, memories, and words of wisdom as they bid farewell to their high school years and embark on the next chapter of their lives," the principal said. "Special recognition was given to Owen Wieneke, who will be honored for his remarkable achievement of lifetime attendance. Throughout his entire career in the Roxana School District, Wieneke never missed a single day of school, a testament to his perseverance and commitment to education."

Additionally, Joshua Gilbert was awarded the Impact Student of the Year honor for his outstanding contribution to the community and region with over 117 hours of dedicated service. Gilbert's exemplary commitment to making a positive difference has left a lasting impact on both his peers and the local community.

The principal closed with this comment: "Congratulations to the Class of 2024!"

