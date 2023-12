Roxana, Hartford, South Roxana Election Update Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. HARTFORD - Hartford will have a new mayor William Robertson beat incumbent James Hickerson 152 to 110. Roxana mayor Marty Reynolds ran unopposed while Barb Overton won her re-election in South Roxana. HARTFORD Mayor William Robertson - 152 James F. Hickerson - 110 Village Clerk Nancy Thornburgh - 121 Michelle L. Prickett - 114 Emme Flanigan - 26 Village Trustees Carolyn Sue Daniels - 176 Christopher Fulkerson - 165 Clinton B Caldwell - 124 ROXANA Mayor Marty Reynolds - 163 Article continues after sponsor message Village Clerk Kristi Carter - 155 Village Trustees (Top three wins) Dennis Smith - 128 Jake Latempt - 115 James E. Groppel - 98 Jason John - 86 Alex Best - 60 SOUTH ROXANA Mayor Barbara Ann Overton - 125 Ronald D. Baggett - 99 Mike Krontz - 39 Village Trustees Terrah L. Bevolo - 130 Ryan Fenstermaker - 129 Margaret L. Manley - 122 More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip