Roxana High School celebrates Class of 2018
See Roxana High School graduation highlights below:
Photo Gallery for Roxana 2018 graduation below:
Roxana High School’s 2018 graduation list is below.
Amanda Morgan was the class valedictorian and Jessica Levan was the salutatorian.
Roxana Graduation List:
Britt Alexander
Scott Anderson
Lilly Arbuckle
Makinley Arnett
Alyssa Autery
Anna Marie Bailey
Daniel Baker
David Baker Jr.
Christopher Barnes
Joshua Battles
Emily Belair
Noah Bevolo
Phoebe Booher
Colton Boyer
Griffin Brock
Alec Carlisle
Jacoby Chamberlain
Ethan Cherry
Michael Cherry
Christopher Cole
Trevor Cole
Zachary Cope
Brayden Davis
Gabriel Davis
Dawson Dean
Justin Dearduff
Clayton Dehne
Bethany Ellis
William Fahnanstiel
Emma Fanti
Mya Fay
Michael Lee Flatt, III
Storm Floyd
Kelsey Foiles
Thomas Forrester
Lucious Gentry
Elizabeth Gibbs
Layne Gibbs
Shaun Goforth
Lena Greeling
Austin Hall
Ryan Harris
Marcus Hartnett
Jordan Hawkins
Brianna Heinemeier
Kaleb Hinkle
Darby Hobbs
Lyndsey Holder
Brynn Huddleston
Liam Humphrey
Sarah Ilch
Alex Johnson
Joseph Johnson
TaParis Johnson
Makayla Keller
Hannah Kelley
Nathaniel Kirkpatrick
Sara Kreutztrager
Braden Lackey
Faith La Rue
Kennedy Laws
Jessica Levan
Maddisen Long
Larry Lowe
Emma Lucas
Donna Magers
Alissa Maness
Sydney Martin
William Washburn
Hannah Matheny
Danielle McCleish
D’Andre McKinney
Krysta Meyer
Haley Milazzo
Jake Miller
Bailey Moore
Amanda Morgan
Seith Mormino
Bradley Mott
Mason Nash
Eric Nelson
Bryan Nichols
Paige Northway
Kaitlyn O’Dell
Derek Ogle
Amanda Orr
Lyndzey Perry
Kyleigh Petit
Logan Presley
Curtis Rea
Valerie Reathaford
Hannah Oxford
Matthew Reynolds
Emily Richards
Riley Ripper
Hannah Robinson
Mykayla Rosales
Korin Rose
Magael Ross
Sage Ross
Justin Rudd-Austin
Mason Savage
Alexis Schmittt
Lindsey Scroggins
Riley Self
Bailey Sharpmack
Lauren Shaw
Hannah Smith
Timothy Smith
Angel Spencer
Marqui Spencer
Seth Stickels
Thomas Stover
Tyler Svoboda
Linzi Sweetin
Brianna Tarpley
Hunter Thomas
Blake Thompson
Paige Thornburgh
Brooklyn Trask
Delaney Tyler
Amya Vo
Brandon Vongprachanh
Elizabeth Wallace
Domanic Weigler
Philip White
Taylor Whitehead
Brianna Williams
Eric Williams
Robert Williams
Evan Wilson
Kenneth Wilson Jr.
Dickson Wong
Trent Wray
Allen Wright
