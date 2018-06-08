See Roxana High School graduation highlights below:

Photo Gallery for Roxana 2018 graduation below:


Roxana High School’s 2018 graduation list is below.

Amanda Morgan was the class valedictorian and Jessica Levan was the salutatorian.

Roxana Graduation List:

Britt Alexander

Scott Anderson

Lilly Arbuckle

Makinley Arnett

Alyssa Autery

Anna Marie Bailey

Daniel Baker

David Baker Jr.

Christopher Barnes

Joshua Battles

Emily Belair

Noah Bevolo

Phoebe Booher

Colton Boyer

Griffin Brock

Alec Carlisle

Jacoby Chamberlain

Ethan Cherry

Michael Cherry

Christopher Cole

Trevor Cole

Zachary Cope

Brayden Davis

Gabriel Davis

Dawson Dean

Justin Dearduff

Clayton Dehne

Bethany Ellis

William Fahnanstiel

Emma Fanti

Mya Fay

Michael Lee Flatt, III

Storm Floyd

Kelsey Foiles

Thomas Forrester

Lucious Gentry

Elizabeth Gibbs

Layne Gibbs

Shaun Goforth

Lena Greeling

Austin Hall

Ryan Harris

Marcus Hartnett

Jordan Hawkins

Brianna Heinemeier

Kaleb Hinkle

Darby Hobbs

Lyndsey Holder

Brynn Huddleston

Liam Humphrey

Sarah Ilch

Alex Johnson

Joseph Johnson

TaParis Johnson

Makayla Keller

Hannah Kelley

Nathaniel Kirkpatrick

Sara Kreutztrager

Braden Lackey

Faith La Rue

Kennedy Laws

Jessica Levan

Maddisen Long

Larry Lowe

Emma Lucas

Donna Magers

Alissa Maness

Sydney Martin

William Washburn

Hannah Matheny

Danielle McCleish

D’Andre McKinney

Krysta Meyer

Haley Milazzo

Jake Miller

Bailey Moore

Amanda Morgan

Seith Mormino

Bradley Mott

Mason Nash

Eric Nelson

Bryan Nichols

Paige Northway

Kaitlyn O’Dell

Derek Ogle

Amanda Orr

Lyndzey Perry

Kyleigh Petit

Logan Presley

Curtis Rea

Valerie Reathaford

Hannah Oxford

Matthew Reynolds

Emily Richards

Riley Ripper

Hannah Robinson

Mykayla Rosales

Korin Rose

Magael Ross

Sage Ross

Justin Rudd-Austin

Mason Savage

Alexis Schmittt
Lindsey Scroggins

Riley Self

Bailey Sharpmack

Lauren Shaw

Hannah Smith

Timothy Smith

Angel Spencer

Marqui Spencer

Seth Stickels

Thomas Stover

Tyler Svoboda

Linzi Sweetin

Brianna Tarpley

Hunter Thomas

Blake Thompson

Paige Thornburgh

Brooklyn Trask

Delaney Tyler

Amya Vo

Brandon Vongprachanh

Elizabeth Wallace

Domanic Weigler

Philip White

Taylor Whitehead

Brianna Williams

Eric Williams

Robert Williams

Evan Wilson

Kenneth Wilson Jr.

Dickson Wong

Trent Wray

Allen Wright

