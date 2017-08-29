ALTON – Roxana's Bailey Sharpmack fired a 12-over 84 at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course Saturday to take second place in the Marquette Catholic Blastoff Tournament.

Sharpmack finished only behind Auburn's Katie Tanner, who carded a 3-over 75 on the par-72, 5,149-yard course located inside Gordon Moore Park.

Effingham St. Anthony won the team title at 358, with Highland finishing second at 374; the host Explorers were third with a 380, Effingham fourth at 385 and Auburn and Alton tied for fifth at 387. Other area teams at the tournament were Civic Memorial (eighth at 410), Carrollton (11th at 458) and Granite City (12th at 462).

Article continues after sponsor message

The Redbirds' Morgan Bemis finished seventh individually with a 17-over 89 on the day, while the Warriors' Megan Keel was 11th with an 18-over 90. Marquette's Ellie Kane was 12th with a 19-over 91.

For the Redbirds, Jenna Fleming fired a 93, Aliana Kottabi had a 106 and Addison Gregory a 114; the Explorers had 95s from Annie Kane and Cat Hollis and 99 from Lauren Walsh.

Izzy Roberts led the Eagles with a 99 and the Hawks were led by a 105 from Libby Mueth.