ROXANA -- After just two matches, the Roxana Girls Tennis Team has already made a name for themselves as a serious contender against other teams this season.

Coming off of their 7-2 win against Vandalia on Monday, Aug. 24, their first game of the season, the team, led by Head Coach Michael Kathriner, was diligent to hit the tennis court.

“I’m extremely lucky to have six of the same girls back with me this year,” Kathriner said, “we’re don’t have to go through some of the growing pains that come with having a large group of new players.”

The Shells took on Greenville High School on Tuesday, Aug. 25, on their home courts outside of Roxana Senior High School. While the girls carried on with their matches, Coach Kathriner sang their praises.

“Junior Sydney Owsley has gained a lot of experience, having gone to state a couple of years ago,” Kathriner said, “Seniors Anna and Georgia Ballard are strong players and went to state last year. Our other senior, Annie Meyers is doing a great job.”

The Roxana Shells Tennis organization went on to beat Greenville 8-1 in their matches. The girls swept the other team completely during singles. The only loss for the team occurred during the last of three doubles matches.

“We have the potential to do pretty well this year,” Kathriner said,” “With everyone back, it makes it a different kind of season for us.”

The Roxana Shells Girls Tennis Team will face off against Civic Memorial High School on Thursday, Aug. 27 on the Shells’ home court.

