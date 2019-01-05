ROXANA - After falling to Greenville Thursday night, the Roxana Shells added another win to their record after defeating Bunker Hill.

The Shells had a 3-13 record after Thursday’s 57-10 loss but bounced back Friday with a 34-28 win over Bunker Hill.

Kiley Winfree led Roxana with 9 points, Olivia Mouser had 8 points and Emma Little had 7 points. Alyssa Luck added 6 points. Wilkinson had 12 points for Bunker Hill, while Burris added 11 points.

The Shells will play their next game at home on Saturday, January 5, at 2 p.m. against the 12 and five Pana Panthers.

