Roxana girls beat Bunker Hill Friday night before facing off against Pana on Saturday
ROXANA - After falling to Greenville Thursday night, the Roxana Shells added another win to their record after defeating Bunker Hill.
The Shells had a 3-13 record after Thursday’s 57-10 loss but bounced back Friday with a 34-28 win over Bunker Hill.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Kiley Winfree led Roxana with 9 points, Olivia Mouser had 8 points and Emma Little had 7 points. Alyssa Luck added 6 points. Wilkinson had 12 points for Bunker Hill, while Burris added 11 points.
The Shells will play their next game at home on Saturday, January 5, at 2 p.m. against the 12 and five Pana Panthers.
More like this: