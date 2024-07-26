Photo by Robbie Kudelka EDWARDSVILLE – The Roxana Fire Department and the Roxana Police Department responded to a vehicle fire on Rte 143 at South Moreland Road on Friday afternoon, July 26, 2024.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy flames coming from the engine compartment of a Charter Communication bucket truck.

Firefighters swiftly extinguished the blaze, but the truck was declared a total loss.

Traffic in the area was affected while the firefighters worked to control the fire. It is unknown what caused the fire.

