Roxana Firefighters Battle Blaze on Charter Communication Truck
EDWARDSVILLE – The Roxana Fire Department and the Roxana Police Department responded to a vehicle fire on Rte 143 at South Moreland Road on Friday afternoon, July 26, 2024.
Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy flames coming from the engine compartment of a Charter Communication bucket truck.
Firefighters swiftly extinguished the blaze, but the truck was declared a total loss.
Traffic in the area was affected while the firefighters worked to control the fire. It is unknown what caused the fire.
