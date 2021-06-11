ROXANA - Roxana High School senior distance star Janelynn Wirth turned in a fantastic performance Friday afternoon at the IHSA Class 2A State Track and Field Meet in the 3,200-meter run, placing 13th in a time of 12:08.22.

Staunton's Lydia Roller was 18th-place in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 12:34.81. Waterloo's Danielle Mudd placed 14th with a time of 12:19.97.

Wirth was just off 11th place finisher Katie Cahill of Oak Park (Fenwick) (12:02.47) and Angelynn Kanyuck of Waterloo (12:04.84).

Ava Parekh of Chicago (Latin) won the 3,200-meter race with a time of 10:29.75, followed by Mary Grace Hegbery of Arlington Heights (Christian) (10:36.99) and Anna Perry of Eureka (11:06.55).

