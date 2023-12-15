Roxana Defeats Rival East Alton-Wood River Girls 54-29
ROXANA - Roxana bounced back nicely from a big loss to Civic Memorial the night before, taking a Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division win over backyard rival East Alton-Wood River.
The Oilers led after the first quarter 8-4, but in the second period the Shells busted out and took a 24-13 advantage at halftime, extending the lead to 39-19 after three quarters, then outscoring EAWR 14-10 in the fourth to take the win.
Ava Strohmeier led Roxana with 13 points, while Laynie Gehrs added 10 points, Daisy Daugherty hit for nine points, Kinsley Mouser scored six points and Aubrey Wiegand hit for five points.
Addaya Moore, head coach of Roxana basketball, said the matchup with the Oilers was "an exciting game."
"The girls did amazing," she said. "Every girl did their part and played their role. It was nice having Daisy back and extremely nice having other girls in double digits. We are better when we have multiple girls scoring."
"We needed this game. The past couple of weeks have been rough but tonight was much needed to help us get back to who we are," Moore continued. "Wood River has a good coach and tonight they were missing one of those key players but they are still a good team without her. Because of this, our entire scout had to adjust and the girls did a good job adjusting."
Lily Tretter, Kaylyn Buttry and Kaylyn St. Peters each led the Oilers with six points each, while Jordan Ealey hit for five points.
The Shells are now 5-6. while EAWR is now 6-5.
