ROXANA - Roxana bounced back nicely from a big loss to Civic Memorial the night before, taking a Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division win over backyard rival East Alton-Wood River.



The Oilers led after the first quarter 8-4, but in the second period the Shells busted out and took a 24-13 advantage at halftime, extending the lead to 39-19 after three quarters, then outscoring EAWR 14-10 in the fourth to take the win.

Ava Strohmeier led Roxana with 13 points, while Laynie Gehrs added 10 points, Daisy Daugherty hit for nine points, Kinsley Mouser scored six points and Aubrey Wiegand hit for five points.

Addaya Moore, head coach of Roxana basketball, said the matchup with the Oilers was "an exciting game."

"The girls did amazing," she said. "Every girl did their part and played their role. It was nice having Daisy back and extremely nice having other girls in double digits. We are better when we have multiple girls scoring."