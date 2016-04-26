ROXANA - Roxana boys’ track and field team was dominant in the Madison County Small Schools Track and Field Championship on Monday, capturing the meet with 91 points, easily outdistancing Civic Memorial, who had 64 points.

Roxana and CM were followed by: Madison (51), EAWR (36), MEL (16) and the Explorers (13) rounded out the field.

“I knew it was going to be a battle,” said Shells coach Juli Akal, “with Civic Memorial and Madison; we're all pretty evenly matched this year, so I took the opportunity to change things around a little bit with our lineup, not knowing what they had and hoping It would work out in the end, and it worked out for us.

“There was some strategy involved, that's for sure; I pulled out some of my main guys that normally just run relays and put them in individual events to try to get more points; I tried to make sure we placed two people in every event today, and that makes a difference for us.”

“In some areas, we did real well and some, this is the weakest we've had all year,” said Oiler coach Russ Colona. “We had a real late night Friday night; the kids ran real well in Sparta – a couple of places, we fell backwards today. A lot of kids stepped up too.”

Here are the results for Riverbender-area teams in Monday's meet:

BOYS

100 METERS: JD Thaxton, Roxana, first (11.92); Xavior Jones, Marquette, second (12.04); Austin Eaton, CM, fourth (12.15); Aaron Gregory, Marquette, fifth (12.18); Ken Wilson, Roxana, sixth (12.32); Logan Brawly, EAWR, eighth (12.50); Hunter Hadfield, CM, ninth (12.90); Zach Bozart, MEL, 10th (13.06); Nathaniel Perry, MEL, 11th (13.23)

200 METERS: David Loeffen, Roxana, first (23.79); Brady Lewis, Roxana, second (24.22); TJ Lawson, EAWR, third (24.25); Austin Eaton, CM, fifth (24.70); Jon Stewart, Marquette, sixth (24.81); Bryce Pettifor, Marquette, seventh (25.09); Chris Schmidt, CM, eighth (25.56); Kyle Asbury, MEL, ninth (26.44)

400 METERS: Michael Stephenson, CM, first (52.37): JD Thaxton, Roxana, second (52.66); Weihua Li, CM, third (54.15); Jarod Foiles, Roxana, fourth (54.18); Chase Wollendorf, EAWR, fifth (56.17); Thadeous Weaver, EAWR, sixth (56.25); Nathan Joehl, Marquette, seventh (56.58); Christian Englebrecht, MEL, ninth (1:03.91); Christian Brown, MEL, 10th (1:12.75)

800 METERS: Brendon Springman, EAWR, first (2:10); Brett Lane, CM, second (2:10.40); Randy Little, Roxana, third (2:15); Ryne White, EAWR, fourth (2:15.50); James Hensler, Roxana, sixth (2:22); Jason Branch, CM, eighth (2:27.60); Seth Cox, Marquette, ninth (2:31.40); Darion Brooks, MEL, 10th (2:33.10); Chris Hellrung, Marquette, 11th (2:35.10)

1,600 METERS: Brandon Isom, Roxana, second (5:02.90); Brendon Springman, EAWR, third (5:11.20); Cohl Callies, CM, fourth (5:11.40); Frank Trost, CM, fifth (5:23.20); Andrew Noack, EAWR, sixth (5:25.20); Jarrett Warmack, Roxana, seventh (5:28.30); Ben Moehn, Marquette, eighth (5:45); Joshua Jacobsen, MEL, ninth (6:03.30); Jackson Dooling, Marquette, 10th (6:59)

3,200 METERS: Sam Hurst, CM, second (11:06); Darion Brooks, MEL, third (11:56.50); Drake Stephenson, CM, fourth (12:30.70); Jacob Mustain, EAWR, fifth (12:39.40); Joel Woodruff, Roxana, sixth (13:40); Devin Thormeckek, Roxana, seventh (13:41); Christian Englebrecht, MEL, eighth (14:18); Blake Unterbrink, EAWR, ninth (14:35); Skylar Cribbett, Marquette, 10th (14:37)

110 HURDLES: Joey Johnson, Roxana, second (17.40); Randy Little, Roxana, third (17.70); Dalton Miller, EAWR, fourth (17.90); Zach Bozarth, MEL, fifth (18.20); Joshua Jacobsen, MEL, sixth (18.60); Elan McIntyre, CM, seventh (19.60); Dylan Short, CM, eighth (21.10)

300 HURDLES: Joey Johnson, Roxana, second (43.23); Eli Harding, MEL, third (45.07); Dalton Miller, EAWR, fourth (46.50); Devin White, CM, fifth (46.61); Hunter O'Brien, EAWR, sixth (49.46); Dylan Short, CM, seventh (51.00)

4X100 RELAY: Roxana, first (44.90); CM, third (46.40); EAWR, fourth (46.50); Marquette, fith (46.90)

4X200 RELAY: Roxana, first (1:35.20); CM, second (1:37.20); EAWR, third (1:37.70); Marquette, fourth (1:38.20); MEL, sixth (1:46)

4X400 RELAY: CM, first (3:40.90); EAWR, second (3:50.20); Roxana, third (4:10.60); Marquette, fourth (4:21.10); MEL, fifth (4:29.10)

4X800 RELAY: CM, first (8:57.70); EAWR, second (9:10.90); Roxana, third (10:10.90); MEL, fourth (10:55.10)

SHOT PUT: Jordan Hawkins, Roxana, first (42-8.5); Trey Kelly, Roxana, second (39-11.5); Luke Sengele, MEL, third (38-9.5); Brandon Branch, CM, fourth (36-3); Jake Brockman, CM, fifth (34-5.5); Brandon Yarborough, EAWR, sixth (34-0.5); Caleb Osborne, EAWR, seventh (33-3.5); Kai Luckert, MEL, eighth (33-1.5)

DISCUS THROW: Jordan Hawkins, Roxana, first (160-6); Jake Brockman, CM, second (120-3); Geremy Millender, Roxana, third (118-2); Luke Sengela, MEL, fourth (111-1); Hunter O'Brien, EAWR, fifth (105-2); Clayton Lesemann, CM, sixth (95-11); Brandon Yarborough, EAWR, seventh (93-7); Kai Luckert, MEL, eighth (89-0)

HIGH JUMP: Elan McIntyre, CM, second (5-8); Jarrett Lacquement, CM, third (5-6); Brady Lewis, Roxana, fourth (5-4); Christian Brown, MEL, fifth (5-2); Marcus Hartnett, Roxana, sixth (5-2); Phil Tierney, MEL, seventh (4-10)

LONG JUMP: David Loeffen, Roxana, first (19-9.5); Tommy DeClue, Marquette, third (18-3.5); Michael Stephenson, CM, fourth (18-1); Dalton Miller, EAWR, fifth (18-0); Jarod Foiles, Roxana, seventh (17-3); Cohl Callies, CM, eighth (17-1.5); Eli Harding, MEL, ninth (17-1); Thadeous Weaver, EAWR, 10th (16-11); Xavior Jones, Marquette, 11th (15-7)

TRIPLE JUMP: David Loeffen, Roxana, first (42-2.5); Brett Lane, CM, third (37-11); Hunter O'Brien, fifth (33-10); Marcus Hartnett, Roxana, sixth (33-9); Christian Brown, MEL, seventh (31-8); Frank Trost, CM, ninth (30-6.5)

